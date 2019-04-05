Transcript for Letting screen time get between you and your child: Part 2

Parents post videos wondering what is going on with their babies and screening. Baby after Bibi seems completely transfixed. He might even ask what kids rather be looking at the screen. And looking at their parents and their caregivers. Rihanna the screens are right there attractive. And they're meant to be digital candy. Kathy Hirsh classic is director of temple university's infant language lab. Next to her researcher Traci Dennis to worry professor of psychology at hunter college and both are also moms it takes a little bit. Of the humane. Out of our interactions. They wanted to know what kind of scientific. Evidence is there about the impact of mobile screens and a baby's brain. Experts tell us researches under way up tonight it's largely uncharted territory. We know is that younger infants can only see clearly within a few feet from their faced. So what is happening as babies grow up under handed something so intense. The way our species. Is designed to learn Steve his back and forth and back and forth. Interaction. And we do hope and our world today. To tackle. To try taking human now. Whether it's sitting on our kids in front of good places for long periods of time. Or with periods in erupting those conversations. I'm pulling out our own devices so experts decided to create an experiment which these two researchers are helping us replicate. A mom comes into a laboratory she tests to scroll and tightened focus on her screen just for two minutes. The videotape showing something may be adults don't see you when were home alone. This is not about parent guilt thing because parents feel so ornate and sometimes they have to get things done this is to enhance funeral Jensen think he's about to suss how much of its. It takes just fifteen seconds for Jensen to start his campaign to get mom Melissa to look up from matte screen. And yeah. And he I was and am. She has been asked by researchers to do something very difficult for her keep looking down. Remember just two minutes and he repeats the plead seven times. Annan. You know owner and you can learn. And can. And here is another fact about grown ups and phones on average we unmarked car phones eighty times a day so. Let's not deceive ourselves. Into policing. That children don't notice cellphones I think are qualitatively different. And other forms of distraction because they're with us all the time they're ubiquitous. Today and have been engineered to grab our attention. In the old days cones were chain into the wall but today a child sees our heads go down our eyes riveted on something or someone else they see it as an intruder as an interloper. I think they see the way that it takes there parent away from philosophy experiment which includes a number of moms and some deaths. It's watches these kids actually tried to insert themselves between the screen and their parents' eyes. They even get creative. If it. Again these parents are asked to stay on their phones for just two minutes we see a little girl try to woo her mother with affection. Her her. Just some girl seems reluctant to resume the game after her mom puts down the phone. Let's keep thing. Porn you know until. This is actually the crucial part of the experiment the reunion period that cancer usually able to bring back a lot of positive emotion and they're able to re engage with their parents. That we ask again how distractions like these always been happening parents doing chores watching TV. The doorbell. That killed and indeed tell all. Book over to the door now than they both come back and neck surgery almost of that report. Is a prisoner to what you have. Is that little. Sneak down. You've all the stent dinner conversation. And basically it means. Knocked up and deal anymore I'm pretending to talk to and no one can be sure how long before your eyes look up again. This is little hunter who seemed to have learned when she has to compete with the phone she might as well just give. She sitting down and she's waiting. She knows her mother is not available right now. When it was over. Act. Johnson's mom says it was a revelation. I'd actually comprises the next so that this mom if you don't realize that your voting your own environment I think our patent are now. Cannot pick right. But remember. To close Luna house with a loss means you. We've talked before about secondhand smoke and now through out our environment of secondhand screens so tonight. The American academy of pediatrics recommends that kids under the age of two should avoid screens entirely. With the occasional exception of a few minutes of face time with family. And there are studies showing that children seem more engaged with the story if a parent is reading from an ordinary book. And if they're reading from a screen. I do not like that Sam I am. I think can keep looking not that each other bases. In three dimensions Carroll making news. All. Children noticed the grass cook. Notes the butterfly. Children need and noticed the pants that are going in to straighten herself explaining. I really don't want to be guilt tripping parents. With a study or the implications but I do want this study to be a wake up call. That face to face time we have with our children is not just yes he did indicate it is the place that children and most about the world. I can tell us.

