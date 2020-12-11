LGBTQ woman with autism makes history in Pennsylvania election

More
Jessica Benham, the first bisexual woman with autism elected to the Pennsylvania House, shares her experiences as a health care advocate.
2:47 | 11/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for LGBTQ woman with autism makes history in Pennsylvania election

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:47","description":"Jessica Benham, the first bisexual woman with autism elected to the Pennsylvania House, shares her experiences as a health care advocate.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74161485","title":"LGBTQ woman with autism makes history in Pennsylvania election","url":"/US/video/lgbtq-woman-autism-makes-history-pennsylvania-election-74161485"}