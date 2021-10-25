A new look at the life of trailblazer Cokie Roberts

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Steve Roberts on his new book "Cokie: A Life Well Lived," a tribute to his late wife and ABC News icon, Cokie Roberts.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live