Lifelong criminal accused of trying to kidnap 13-year-old girl

Stanley Dotson, 41, was charged with attempted kidnapping as court records show he's been arrested at least 26 times in his life.

May 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live