Transcript for Light wintry mix for parts of Midwest to East coast

Good morning dad's been lovely weekend for the most part here in the northeast clouding up now one. Advance of this next system that's been. Don't overwork over the midwest shorty on the radar some rain all the way from Oklahoma through the mid Mississippi Valley Memphis into the Ohio valley as well and looked little white showing up there. In northeast Indiana Toledo you might get a little bit of snow led Detroit as well might see some flakes a mixing in from time to time as a slow traverse is in through Pittsburgh and buffalo Syracuse. A little bit late rain getting into did to new York and Philly area later on today. Clearly the heavier stuff concert tomorrow when that front actually pushes through Reza mention a little bit of snow accumulating in some spots in the midwest. Not all caught up on the football schedule but any game and stay in Pittsburgh and Cleveland Cincinnati your boss look today mania have some issues meanwhile another storm coming into the northwest. That's check what's happening Ashley you're not your local forecast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.