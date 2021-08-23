Lightning strikes One World Trade Center

More
A lightning bolt struck near to One World Trade Center as Tropical Storm Henri approached New York City.
0:29 | 08/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lightning strikes One World Trade Center
It's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"A lightning bolt struck near to One World Trade Center as Tropical Storm Henri approached New York City.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79601377","title":"Lightning strikes One World Trade Center","url":"/US/video/lightning-strikes-world-trade-center-79601377"}