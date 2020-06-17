Transcript for Live Love Lash on their reopening plans

We're back now with the premier lash studio CEO, the powerhouse behind live, love, lash. Her biggest fear right now as a successful entrepreneur and on keeping customers safe. My name is Amy Dickerson. I'm owner of lives, love, lash in Denver, Colorado. When the pandemic hit, we really had to pivot, change, come up with creative ideas on ways to generate any kind of revenue at all. We were able to reopen in early may. Really for us, the changes that we had to put in place were flow of the pace of the day. We wanted to make sure that we stretched out the appointment times, gave everyone enough time in between appointments so we didn't have any congregating in our lobby spaces or hallways, lines at the bathrooms or anything like that. And the girls had enough time to sanitize, disinfect their rooms in between clients. And for us, it was educating the consumers, making sure they knew the protocols. Right now, we're running at about 30%, 30% to 40% capacity of the clients that we normally see. We're excited to be back, but at this time honestly, I can't gauge what people are going to covid-19 has been the gamut of emotions. As a person, as a small business owner, one of my biggest fears moving forward is the absolute I unknown. Because of what's going on in world right now, with the protesting, is there going to be a spike and we have to shut down immediately? We'll pivot and we'll change as we need to. Other small businesses make a plan as best you can but know that that plan is going to change. You have to all the time be flexible and shifting and moving and be able to morph and change with what's going at the time. Utilize what you have on your team to be able to pivot and move and change the business. They may have the golden idea that takes you forward. Use your team and reach out to other people and see how you can work together. Great advice for small businesses everywhere.

