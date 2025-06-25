Liver King arrested after threatening Joe Rogan on social media

Fitness influencer Brian "Liver King" Johnson was arrested Tuesday evening in Austin after making threats against Joe Rogan.

June 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live