Local church shares efforts to help community affected by floods in Texas

ABC News' Linsey Davis is joined by members of the Southern Oaks Church in Kerrville, Texas, who are working to support the community in the wake of the tragic flooding.

July 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live