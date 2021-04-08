Transcript for At least 4 local district attorneys reviewing Cuomo probe materials

Well New York governor Andrew Cuomo is facing growing calls for his resignation after that investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. The state investigation found the governor sexually harassed multiple women created a hostile work environment and quote violated state and federal laws. But the governor is showing no signs of stepping down saying he never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. Now at least four local district attorneys have asked to review the State's findings ABC's aerial Russia is on the story force now when he. With the latest what are we know aerial. Right took hero what we know right now is one by one those investigations are starting to stack up as you mentioned there are now for local BA's launching criminal probes. In two governor Cuomo's alleged conduct right here. In Albany there is one in Westchester county New York City now as well as Nassau County Long Island to just sit at a little bit of color from where we are here on the ground in Albany we have seen. I should say and the air we've seen. A banner circling that says the report is in remove. Cuomo now this is is indicative of a sentiment that is now permeating as we learn more from this investigation. This is a colossal fall from grace. Four and three term governor who during the pandemic was frankly seen as America's governor now when the political fight. Of his life Cuomo had been under scrutiny for many months now for its handling of nursing homes during the pandemic as well as his book deal and now those scathing allegations. Of sexual harassment. From eleven women just to give some context to this report. It was sweeping it included testimony of those eleven accusers as well as a 179. Interviews including an eleven hour interview with the governor himself. Investigators also looking at seven. Thousand pieces of evidence over the course of five months have they'll now hand over to those local DA's. In the end they concluded that there was a pattern of sexual harassment here but as you mentioned so far Cuomo is defiant he is said. That his public appearances where you see him in those intimate gesture is they're nothing more than him conveying some sense of warmth to some of his constituents whether pot. Politicians and he also says that this investigation. Is biased he is sad that his words had been misinterpreted and that these investigators are wet and I think his daily interactions. Kara well meanwhile Arial the state assembly speaker says the governor has lost the confidence. This conference. What happens now and also you know the posse this surrounded him being loyal to him for quite some time is shrinking as well. It sure is here and essentially his support among his own party Democrats has. Evaporated as you mentioned president Biden now calling. On him to resign we heard and say it out right yesterday and then conveying this same sentiment again today and more than half of New York Democrats according to the latest Marist poll say. It's time for Cuomo it to go it is looking more and more like he will be impeached but perhaps maybe the biggest signal. That he is on a political island is just as you mentioned. Here they New York assembly speaker. I said the Cuomo cannot remain in office and we do know that the eight assembly Judiciary Committee is set to take up the issue of a possible impeachment on Monday Kara. A lot to go through here. Indeed and we'll be following it with you the hallway area arrests have there now be forced thank you so much.

