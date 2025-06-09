Local labor leader arrested during Los Angeles immigration protests

SEIU President April Verrett joined ABC News Live to discuss the arrest of David Huerta, president of the Service Employees International Union California during LA's immigration protests.

June 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live