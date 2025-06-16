Local Minnesota mayor reacts to lawmakers shooting

Champlin Mayor Ryan Sabas shares how the community is holding up after the tragic back-to-back shootings in the state.

June 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live