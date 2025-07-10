Local Texas official ‘concerned’ about FEMA, NWS cuts affecting future flood response

Harris County, Texas, Judge Lina Hidalgo spoke about flood cleanup efforts in her community and expressed concern over future flood response following cuts to FEMA and the National Weather Service.

July 10, 2025

