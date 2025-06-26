Lone bison causes traffic jam at Yellowstone National Park

A Wyoming woman was on her way home when she came across a lone bison causing a bit of a traffic backup in Yellowstone National Park.

June 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live