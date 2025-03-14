'We have a long way to go': educator on pandemic impact on students

Professor Sean Reardon of Stanford University discusses recent data that found U.S. students are a half level grade behind in math and reading and how the COVID-19 pandemic may of played a role.

March 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live