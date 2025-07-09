The long road to recovery in Texas

Jennifer Nieder, an operations associate at Team Rubicon, says her organization’s work in Texas is a “marathon, not a sprint.”

July 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live