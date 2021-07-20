Longtime Trump confidant charged with acting as agent of foreign government

Billionaire Tom Barrack is also charged with obstruction of justice and making false statements to law enforcement.
0:40 | 07/20/21

{"duration":"0:40","description":"Billionaire Tom Barrack is also charged with obstruction of justice and making false statements to law enforcement.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78954152","title":"Longtime Trump confidant charged with acting as agent of foreign government","url":"/US/video/longtime-trump-confidant-charged-acting-agent-foreign-government-78954152"}