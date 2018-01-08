Los Angeles DA declined to pursue Moonves case

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday it declined to pursue a sexual assault allegation against Les Moonves, the CEO and president of CBS.
0:21 | 08/01/18

Transcript for Los Angeles DA declined to pursue Moonves case
New sexual assault allegations are surfacing against CBS chairman. Let's move us a woman filed a report with police and Los Angeles claiming Moonves assaulted her three times. The back in 1980s. The district attorney's office says a statue of limitations had expired. Foreman joins six others alleging sexual misconduct. Moonves denies assaulting anyway.

