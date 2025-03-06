What could be lost if cuts are made to the Department of Education

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with former Department of Education Sec. Arne Duncan on the functions of the DOE and what could be lost if the Trump administration moves forward with cuts.

March 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live