Transcript for Many who lost loved ones to COVID-19 unable to experience grief process

Right now the US has seen a drop in Kobe bank teen case is as vaccination efforts continue but the overall whole the virus is already sobering more than 570000. American lives lost. It's especially deadly in communities of color for instance researchers found black Americans are two times more likely to die from the virus than their white counterparts Carmen butler's mother is among them I ask is this is this your mom. Yeah yeah. Death via the law makes any everybody always notice about her. You know miss Diane Gardner Butler the meet your doctor Carmen and her two siblings homey had been Milwaukee but her roots were clearly southern. Mama could end. Mules of love it greens picked Indy before pot purposely big just in case a stranger needed a plea let's is the hardest. That is is the most angle Richards. Miss Diane gets sick last fall in minutes at the hospital on Halloween by December she'd die. You know what bothered me the most is when I see on television other people motivate parents hand. Sitting next. Around a bit Jordan third hole removed foam. Carmen couldn't do that. Her family hasn't had a real celebration of life for her mother in because of social distancing and restrictions. Carmen has been coping with the grief largely on her own she's tried therapy but it's been hard to find that they're pissed that relates. There's a lack of mental health professionals of color. And there's an enormous body of literature that shows that when you have a therapist that looks like cute constancy academic you'd have outcomes are better. Doctors say to people in Carmen situation could be susceptible to a growing condition called prolong Greek disorder. It's pursue some grief lasting longer than a year symptoms include extreme distress or. Anger science shows that you get. Predispose to heart problems. Answer it lowers your immunity which actually can meet your obit symptoms worse each you call to local Greek disorder is hidden down. Carmen spam and outweigh the community on peace book. Agreed to support network of strangers all over the country that she attends on Sundays related bay with the doubled it was big rise. Or a relative me. Just like when her mom used to take her to church Carmen has found her new sanctuary. Alex per trade ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.