‘The Lost Stuffy Project’ helps kids find beloved stuffed toys lost in Texas flooding

Founder of ‘The Lost Stuffy Project’ Randi Jaffe talks about how her organization is helping children and families reunite with their lost stuffed animals following the deadly flooding in Texas.

July 18, 2025

