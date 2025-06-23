‘A lot of chatter’ about US being a target of Iran: Former FBI agent

ABC News’ Ian Pannell and Richard Frankel, a former special agent in charge for the FBI, discuss growing concerns of retaliation in the wake of President Donald Trump’s strikes on Iran.

June 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live