Louisiana redistricting dispute heads to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in a Louisiana case over how the state’s congressional districts were drawn after the 2020 census.

March 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live