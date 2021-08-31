Louisiana sheriff on Ida rescue efforts: 'We have the tools to get the job done'

More
ABC News’ Phil Lipof has the latest from Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, who is working on search and rescue for Jefferson Parish. He said rescue crews will work through the night.
6:10 | 08/31/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Louisiana sheriff on Ida rescue efforts: 'We have the tools to get the job done'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:10","description":"ABC News’ Phil Lipof has the latest from Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, who is working on search and rescue for Jefferson Parish. He said rescue crews will work through the night.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79736582","title":"Louisiana sheriff on Ida rescue efforts: 'We have the tools to get the job done'","url":"/US/video/louisiana-sheriff-ida-rescue-efforts-tools-job-79736582"}