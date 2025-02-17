Louisville getting ‘incredible’ help from FEMA in wake of storm: Mayor

Mayor Craig Greenberg says his city conducted over 30 rescues over the weekend because of flash flooding.

February 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live