Louisville Police Department releases body camera footage from deadly bank shooting

Meanwhile, the mayor has pointed out that under Kentucky law, the AR-15 used in the shooting will be put up for auction to the public.

April 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live