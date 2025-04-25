Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty in federal case

Luigi Mangione pleaded not guilty to a four-count indictment charging him in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson during his arraignment in New York federal court on Friday.

April 25, 2025

