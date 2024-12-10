Luigi Mangione’s handwritten notes are ‘very critical’ in CEO murder

Former FBI agent Brad Garrett discusses the investigation into Luigi Mangione, the suspect arrested in connection to the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

December 10, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live