Lyft says drivers tampering with surge pricing could be booted

The statement came after a report from ABC affiliate WJLA alleging that Lyft and Uber drivers at Reagan National Airport organized to turn off their apps until the prices for rides surged.
1:15 | 05/17/19

Transcript for Lyft says drivers tampering with surge pricing could be booted
Over it left drivers Ed Reagan national airport outside Washington are reportedly organizing their own. Price hikes are DC station talk to drivers who say they prompt served pricing by turning off their apps at the same time. That's meant to trick the happen to thinking there are no drivers available which pushes up the price for writers the drivers say they scheduled the turning. Off of the apps ahead of the arrival of planes they claim pay cuts by Hoover and left have forced them into manipulating the system. Both companies condemned the practice Guber says it has safeguards in place prevent it from happening I. I thought the story's really interesting we both live and lived in Washington right one point and it's bad because the driver making so little driving from the airport in rush hour traffic which. I'm sure they spent a lot of time in rush hour track yes who make only a couple box it doesn't seem like it would be worth it for the driver. It wasn't crazy also to see these drivers I watch that story from our ABC affiliate WJ LA and the reporter seems Sweeney. Who talked to The Who regards the lift drivers and they were very up front just like get this over and isn't what we're doing is very organized and I'm there is a leader who goes to these cars that they are or union. And before turning the apps back on and yet when they see the search price go up. It turn it back on in ghosts interest in there.

