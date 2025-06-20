Mahmoud Khalil released from ICE facility

Former Columbia student and green card holder Mahmoud Khalil has been released from the detention facility where he had been held for more than 100 days.

June 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live