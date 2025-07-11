Mahmoud Khalil seeks $20M or an apology from the Trump administration

Mahmoud Khalil, a key negotiator during Columbia University's pro-Palestinian campus protests, has filed an administrative complaint against the Trump administration seeking $20 million in damages.

July 11, 2025

