Maine man joins wife as 'Jeopardy!' champion

This duo may just have made history as the first-ever, already-married couple to become "Jeopardy!" winners.

July 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live