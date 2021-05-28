Transcript for Maine woman goes missing after getting into NYC cab

According nine year old woman visiting York city from Maine now missing the last scene early Monday in midtown Tony I year old Christine Hamm and tree. Getting into a lift vehicle with a man and two other women. Hasn't been seen sets parameters father contacted NYPD because he's been unable to reach or. He says she's never vanished before has no history of drug use or mental health issues.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.