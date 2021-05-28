Maine woman goes missing after getting into NYC cab

Christine Hammontree, 29, was last seen getting into a yellow cab with a man and two women in Times Square just after 2 a.m. on Monday, police said.
0:21 | 05/28/21

According nine year old woman visiting York city from Maine now missing the last scene early Monday in midtown Tony I year old Christine Hamm and tree. Getting into a lift vehicle with a man and two other women. Hasn't been seen sets parameters father contacted NYPD because he's been unable to reach or. He says she's never vanished before has no history of drug use or mental health issues.

