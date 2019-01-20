Transcript for Major blast of cold air moves into Northeast

Heavy snow moved across New York early Sunday clouds hard at work as more than a load of snow hit the state. In parts of Massachusetts the smells switching to IC bringing. High winds whipping up huge waves along the coast the concern now than plummeting temperatures it's still so important. The stay off the roads because the plows are doing everything they can. To clear the roads before the freezing comes as we don't want that turning into black ice. Parts of Vermont could see as much as two feet of snow wind chills they are on Monday expected to drop to forty below. Before moving into the northeast the storm made its way through the midwest. He seems to pull all air travel passengers evacuated after this plane skid help the runway at Chicago's O'Hare airport. Thousands of flights either canceled or delayed. More cancellations expected for Monday. In Ohio strong winds ripped down power line drivers facing white out conditions cars skit off icy roads. This Golden Retriever falling through the ice but now back home after being rescued by fire crews. Almost all of Indiana still on during travel advisory. Those I would guess coupled with that light ice accumulation on the power lines I'd be concerned severe weather also hitting this out. A reported tornado leading up top of destruction in central Alabama I mean just that quick in news. Everything you Luka in everything's know despite the damage no reported injuries Stephanie Ramos ABC news Albany, New York.

