Transcript for Major opioid epidemic trial begins

A landmark trial aimed at forcing pharmaceutical companies to take responsibility for the open Ewing crisis is under way on New York's Long Island. A dozen manufacturers and distributors. Are accused of contributing to the crisis the number of defendants forced the trial to be held at out law school auditorium it's the first case in the nation they'll be decided by a jury instead of a judge. Annex of the highly transmissible delta variant now accounting for one in four new Kofi cases. They even though LA county is urging unvaccinated. And vaccinated residents to still Wear masks indoors. Doctor Anthony fact she says the CDC is not changing its mass recommendations and new research shows the motor and a vaccine is likely to hold up against the delta very it as well as other mutations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.