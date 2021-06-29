Transcript for 3 major US cities rocked by weekend gun violence

Back here at home as violent crime surges in big cities Oakland's police chief got emotional. Speaking out against proposed cuts to the police budget. ABC news was in Oakland over the weekend as police responded to four murders and two days the city's murder rate has doubled since last year. The chief says a City Council decision re directing eighteen million dollars away from police will mean fewer officers on the streets. And delayed 911 response times. I went out to a scene. Of a young man had lost his life. And the lady yelled out the window. Do something about it. Without the resource its. It makes it challenging to make opens it. Supporters of re directing funds away from police are pushing for social services. And violence prevention programs with the chief says those programs are operational just yet. Meanwhile in Chicago at least 74 people were shot over the weekend six people were killed in the violence. And a York police are searching for a suspect after a Taurus was shot in Times Square police are now boosting patrols in that area.

