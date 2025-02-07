Making sense of immigration law under the Trump administration

Immigration lawyer Leon Fresco explains the legality of various immigration issues, as well as the impact on immigrants if they were to lose their temporary protected status.

February 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live