Man accused of killing a jogger heads for retrial

Defendant Chanel Lewis, 22, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if a jury finds him guilty of the first-degree murder of Karina Vetrano in August 2017.
0:23 | 03/14/19

Jury selection has resumed for a second day in the retrial of a man accused of killing Korean of a Tron O. In Queens channel Lewis is accused of attacking the Tron hope. Well she was Al for a jog in Howard Beach back in 2016. Prosecutors say Lewis sexually abused and strangled her. In November a jury couldn't reach a verdict and a mistrial was declared no jurors were selected yesterday.

