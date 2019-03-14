Transcript for Man accused of killing a jogger heads for retrial

Jury selection has resumed for a second day in the retrial of a man accused of killing Korean of a Tron O. In Queens channel Lewis is accused of attacking the Tron hope. Well she was Al for a jog in Howard Beach back in 2016. Prosecutors say Lewis sexually abused and strangled her. In November a jury couldn't reach a verdict and a mistrial was declared no jurors were selected yesterday.

