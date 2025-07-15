Man accused of murdering and dismembering wife, in-laws found dead in cell
Samuel Haskell Jr. is accused of murdering and dismembering his wife and his in-laws in the Tarzana home they shared in November 2023, prosecutors said.
July 15, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
NY Gov. Hochul makes housing announcement in NYC
- Live
NYC Mayor Adams holds news conference on flooding
- Live
Mike Waltz, other US ambassador nominees testify at their confirmation hearing
- Live
House Education and Workforce Committee hearing on antisemitism on college campuses
- Live
Aviation industry representatives, lawmakers attend air traffic control modernization summit
- Live
Senate considers US Citizenship and Immigration Services director nominee
- Live
Sens. Tillis (R-NC), Shaheen (D-NH) hold news conference with NATO Secretary General Rutte
- Live
Dow Jones Industrial Average
- Live
Texas Gov. Abbott holds news conference on securing the border
Top Stories
Top Stories
Inflation surged in June as Trump's tariffs took hold2 hours ago
Wildfires rage at Grand Canyon, burning historic land and property2 hours ago
Deadly Texas flooding: Latest updates3 hours ago
Trump threatens Putin if ceasefire agreement isn’t reached by end of summer4 hours ago
Seattle Mariners star catcher Cal Raleigh wins Home Run Derby3 hours ago
Thousands of flights canceled or delayed due to storms3 hours ago
Tracking the latest flood alertsJul 15, 2025
Supreme Court allows Trump to gut Department of Education3 hours ago
Increase in meth seizures4 hours ago
New book reveals stunning details of Idaho college murdersJul 15, 2025
New Superman movie soars in opening weekendJul 15, 2025
Trump threatens 'severe tariffs' on Russia if ceasefire deal with Ukraine not reachedJul 14, 2025
Texas storms with torrential rain trigger new rescues, complicate search effortsJul 14, 2025
Trump defends Pam Bondi amid outcry over Jeffrey Epstein filesJul 14, 2025
Gunman kills pastor's wife and daughter in Lexington, Kentucky church shootingJul 14, 2025
Softball team from Kerrville competes in Nationals after floods ravage communityJul 14, 2025
Dramatic rescues from deadly inferno at Massachusetts assisted living facilityJul 14, 2025
London-bound flight from Cancun forced to divert to MaineJul 14, 2025
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen in AtlantaJul 14, 2025
Wildfire destroys historic Grand Canyon Lodge, North Rim closes for the seasonJul 14, 2025
Supreme Court allows Trump to continue effort to gut Education DepartmentJul 14, 2025
New study shows rise in nicotine pouch ingestions among kids under 6Jul 14, 2025
‘Everything’s going to be investigated': Fall River mayor discusses deadly fireJul 14, 2025
Some debris piles '50 feet high,' Texas volunteer rescuer saysJul 14, 2025
Extreme heat expected for Grand Canyon fire zoneJul 14, 2025
Trump announces 30% tariffs on imports from Mexico and European UnionJul 14, 2025
New questions about withheld evidence in Menendez brothers trialJul 14, 2025
Political turmoil for President Trump over Epstein filesJul 14, 2025
Buying a vacation secondhand to save on your tripJul 14, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Celebrating 20 Years of ShondalandJul 04, 2025
Operation Babylift: The 50-Year Journey – A Special Edition of 20/20May 08, 2025
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022