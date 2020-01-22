Transcript for Man allegedly kills pro-Trump boss after argument

I just walked out of the Orange County courthouse here at in my and it is based in Tony's arrest affidavit it explains here that the reason for all of this could -- to do with political differences minster Tony you read your Mason toll remained silent during his first appearance this morning the 28 year old is accused of killing his boss Steven Knight. An act of kindness that ultimately led Turner's son's death. We were there when Tony was walked into the orange county sheriff's office Monday evening investigators say the crime happened just before 11 AM that day. At a construction site on the Florida turnpike. That's for Torre is accused of stabbing knifed to death with a trial deputies say after Tony stab night he stole a truck at the construction site and fled. But was later found and taken into custody. According to the arrest affidavit night drove Tony to work as normal Monday and possibly got into a heated argument. That led to the crime coworkers described Knight as a proud and outspoken American who supports the president. And Tony as quote anti government and very outspoken about his believes that the government is bad and out to get him and quote. Tony wasn't just nights coworker. But also a life long friend according to the victim's parents. Nice to only told us Tony was dealing with hardships but no one expected he would do something like this especially to their side. He would help anybody and I keep saying like he would helped. Anybody. Tony is now facing a murder charge you remain behind bars on no bond. In Orlando cue Mo Craig settlement Eyewitness News.

