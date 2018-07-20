Man allegedly put baby monitor in co-worker's room

A Nashville woman said she made a shocking discovery in her own home earlier this year: A baby monitor hidden under her bed.
0:30 | 07/20/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Man allegedly put baby monitor in co-worker's room

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

