Transcript for Man allegedly stabs fast food manager after refusing to wear a mask

His jacket abouts behind me has their dining room close united employee telling me it's because they're short on staff. Well just last night it was their shift manager who was stabbed by a suspect. Other employees came to a stated that suspect is still on the Rhine. He's a brief moments leading up to a violent attack against a fast food manager when officers arrived at the scene they found the shift manager leaning against the counter would multiples that booms the manager at this Jack in the Box restaurant off 45 south in League City was rushed to hospital. And is expected to recover. Police say it started when an address this man James Henry Schultz to put a mask on or use the drive. Through the mail bullet apparently refused and seven did not want to serve him because he was homeless and again yelling. That he would be contacting his attorney as he was filming with the cell phone in his. Video you can see it manager holding up the restaurants written policies. As he escorts Schultz to the door. Suspect walked towards the door as if to leave. The manager turned his back and the suspect ran up behind tackled him and stabbed multiple times. A Schultz remains on the run tonight neighbors here say their shocked. That's pretty extreme but it all of this we've taken off go back to normal life oh so. But noted kill somebody enters the body over. There's no reason to let it get to that point. You can go you can refuse to do business at both locations or whatever it is you choose to do but there's no reason to a two result too aggressive behavior like this. Police believe the suspect used a pocket knife in the attack a weapon they believe he may still have. In League City Shelley Childers ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

