-
Now Playing: Man arrested for 3 attacks on Asian Americans
-
Now Playing: NYC woman raises $100K to assist Asian Americans
-
Now Playing: Process begins to return California beach to descendants nearly a century later
-
Now Playing: Matt Gaetz makes public appearance at Trump's club in Doral, Florida
-
Now Playing: Key moments of Derek Chauvin trial in week 2
-
Now Playing: Biden releasing details on his $1.5 trillion budget proposal
-
Now Playing: Is supply drop of Johnson & Johnson vaccine major setback for vaccination plan?
-
Now Playing: States revise vaccine plans due to slowdowns with Johnson & Johnson doses
-
Now Playing: Dangerous storms tearing through the South
-
Now Playing: Danny Rolling confesses to Louisiana killings, victims' families reflect: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Danny Rolling sentenced to death for murders of Gainesville students: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Danny Rolling gets engaged to author: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Danny Rolling confesses to killing 5 students in Gainesville: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Louisiana woman helps break case of Gainesville, Florida student murders: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Louisiana cold case has striking similarities to Gainesville student murders: Part 6
-
Now Playing: A potential suspect is arrested in connection to Gainesville student murders: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Gainesville murders spark media frenzy, police face pressure to find suspect: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Concerns grow in Gainesville as another 2 students are found dead: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Florida police find 3rd student dead, begin identifying pattern in murders: Part 2