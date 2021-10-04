Transcript for Man allegedly threatens to stab undercover Asian police officer

An arrest for I hate crime and against an Asian American this time at Penn Station but this time there's a big twist. 35 year old Julian Rodriguez now accused of harassment as a hate crime. And hate crime menacing for an encounter with an Asian man who just happen to be. And undercover New York cop act is a Decourt to try to stop hate crimes sources telling Eyewitness News mr. Rodriguez threatened to stab the officer in the face and told him. To go back to China before he ended up in a graveyard. Please that Rodriguez was also carrier crack pipe this is the second arrest resulting from the Asian. NYPD. Admission.

