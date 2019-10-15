Transcript for Man arrested in 1993 cold case rape after identified by DNA

August 4 1993. 2:42. In the morning. 822 year old female was walking on Barksdale rooted in the area of king William street you are when she was sexually assault. The suspects fled from the scene when it sold its property so for clothing. Yes it was immediately reported but police. Humor which were not able to locate a suspect that evening. The victim was transported to the hospital or sexual assault case was. We interviewed witnesses at a time. We had a sketch done with a sketch artists that's gas was disseminated to work to do or in the area. And mr. king was never known to us were named as a suspect from all steps that we've received. In November of 2017. As part of sexual assault key initiatives the case was reopened. And the sexual assault kit was sent to a private lab. Where they determined that there was mailed to you. That DNA was sent back seeded Delaware division of forensic science they default profile DNA. Yet it was an Saturday that the combined DNA index system work on this and there was no match in the code system. Here there was this to a private call Paribas. And a private lab was able to look at that DNA and give us information about ancestry. The person who's unit was. Their I collar here collar. And skins. And that DNA was sense you known private databases of DNA. And he responded to us with a list. People who's here today could be simpler than here. We then begin to zero in on those names from that list and started to look Jeffrey Kaye. Jeffrey king was twenty years older than I did this incident he did have connections and who are. And we began to do our investigation mr. Portman and were able to find discarded items that he discarded. And things of that sense that Suharto organism forensic science where they were able to get DNA off as far as I don't. In contrast to the fountains central's it. Marie. They should be mr. Cain DNA was never seen this before it means everything to us prior to this 2017. Investigation.

