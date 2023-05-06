Man arrested after fatally stabbing woman on Arizona trail: Police

22-year-old Zion William Teasley has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of Lauren Heike, 29, on a popular trail in Arizona.

May 6, 2023

