Transcript for Man arrested after allegedly bringing multiple guns inside grocery store

It possibly cadets some. We caught up with Charles Russell just hours after he saw and our men inside of a public bathroom and alerted employees and police has seen air fifteen. And I was like. You know this kind of startled me just a game with Disney's recent the happening in groceries to Colorado this is a picture I've taint of the six guns and ammo on the suspect who also had body armor when police arrive. A Beatty has identified him as 22 year old Rico morally and charged him with reckless conduct police haven't said what they believe morally intended to do with the arsenal of weapons at the Atlantic station grocery store Russell fears there could have been another mass shooting to be able to stop it if you were going to be something that's what I care about. As progress he says Marley never spoke in the bathroom when he saw him and around 130. He says the men also did it make an attempt to hide the era fifteen weapon was leaned up against. Dispose of that from behind at school. In it was not a case or anything sought clears dates. I just took my time. Reporting while police were still investigating the bomb squad arrived to look into a suspicious package. Atlantic station partially shut down its shopping district streets and the parking deck until it was clear. The suspect Rico Marley is undergoing a mental health evaluation before police taken to the Fulton county jail. Russell says he can't think of a reason why anyone would be so heavily armed in public I don't want to still see those out in public places where game. No movie uses a grocery stores RNC team.

