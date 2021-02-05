Transcript for Man arrested for allegedly vandalizing several New York synagogues

Investigators have just announced the arrest of 49 year old. Jordan burn out of Riverdale now we've learned that he was caught around 3 this morning investigators have been looking for him. For more than a week now now they say he's the man responsible for a rash of vandalism is a four synagogues last week smashing windows and doors. Some of the buildings were hit twice this morning officers saw an individual on a bike at Della field in west to in the 46 street riding against traffic. They thought something was off your soul he brought him in for questioning. While other officers further investigated the location where he was found and discovered a band with a broken window in the parking lot at a shed broken into. At the conservative synagogue at a Israel. Now surveillance they big video. Showed Burnett was a man who smashed the van windows and today officers from Merck confirming their findings at a press conference and linking him to those rash of vandalism. When the officers investigating this synagogue parking lot they found sued Durham. Which a religious prayer books that we strewn on the grounds. In addition they discovered an open shed that contained bicycles. When the officers spoke to the synagogues caretaker they showed him a picture of the bicycle that the mail they had stopped was riding. The caretaker confirms that it was one of the bicycles to came from the shack.

