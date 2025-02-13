Man arrested for murder after roommate's remains found inside suitcase in East River

The human remains found in a suitcase floating in the East River have been identified as Edwin Echevarria, 65, who was allegedly murdered by 23-year-old Christian Miller.

February 13, 2025

