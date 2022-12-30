Man arrested in University of Idaho murder case: Sources

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania in connection with the deaths of four University of Idaho college students, sources tell ABC News.

December 30, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live