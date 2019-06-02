Man awarded Super Bowl tickets killed in fatal car fire before game

Ed Cushman received tickets from the Team Gleason Foundation, but was killed before the game when the car he was riding in became engulfed in flames.
1:14 | 02/06/19

Comments
